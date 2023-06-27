Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrating Two Years Of Success: Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre Marks Milestone Achievements

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 10:02 am
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

The Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre is celebrating its two-year anniversary marking a significant milestone in the journey towards a sustainable and zero-waste future for Ruapehu.

Resource recovery and the opening of Reuse Shops at Ruapehu Transfer Stations are playing a key part in Council's goal of diverting as much material as possible from being sent to landfill in support of the Waste Management and Minimisation Plan and Zerowaste 2040 vision.

Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre manager Emily Jasmine said that from humble beginnings operating part-time from a single 40-foot container we have grown into a purpose-built facility that now employs three dedicated staff members supported by a team of five passionate volunteers, whose collective efforts have amounted to an astounding 1,975.5 volunteer hours.

“The underlying success of the Resource Recovery Centre over the last two years has been due to our staff, volunteers, and the amazing Taumarunui community who have been with us every step of the way,” she said.

“It is through their collective efforts that we have diverted an impressive 139 tonnes of material away from landfill, rehomed a staggering 99,900 items, and generated revenue which has been reinvested back into the facility and supported local employment.

Without the tireless efforts of staff and volunteers, and unwavering community support, none of this would have been possible. Together, we are creating a more sustainable future for Ruapehu as we journey towards a zero-waste future.”

Emily added that as well as supporting environmental objectives the Resource Recovery Centre has played an important role in helping people save money and meet their everyday needs.

“From whanau facing financial challenges to people embarking on home projects and hobbyists seeking materials, our facility has become a valuable resource for the community.

By providing access to a wide range of reusable goods, we enable whanau to stretch their budgets and find practical solutions for their daily needs. This assistance not only eases financial burdens but also promotes a sustainable and responsible approach to consumption.

Council's investment in waste minimisation will be an important part of next year's Long-Term Plan consultation. As we embark on the next phase of our journey, we eagerly embrace the opportunity to enhance our services and expand our impact.

With the support of the community, we aim to continuously improve our facility, explore innovative solutions to lift diversion further, and actively engage in education and support the implementation of the national waste strategy, Te rautaki para.

Together, we can build a greener future, where waste is minimized, resources are valued, and Ruapehu leads the way as a model of sustainable waste management."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Law & Ordure Policy

Seventy-five days out from election day and the National Party still hasn’t revealed how it is going to pay for its stupendously expensive bag of presents for everyone. It is simultaneously promising to reduce the tax revenue coming into the state coffers, increase the spending going out of those coffers into key areas like health, education, roading, and other infrastructure, while also somehow delivering tax cuts and paying down our debt.



 
 
PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help.


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services.


ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden.

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says.


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says.


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 