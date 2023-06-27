Road Closed, State Highway 1, Whakapapa

Emergency services are currently responding to a two vehicle collision on State Highway 1 near Puhipuhi Rd.

The crash was reported just after 2pm.

Initial reports suggest multiple people have been injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

State Highway 1 is closed between Hukerenui Rd and Jordan Valley Rd and a diversion is in place at Hukerenui Rd.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

Police will provide a further update on those injured once we are in a position to do so.

© Scoop Media

