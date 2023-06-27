Road Closed, State Highway 1, Whakapapa
Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to a two
vehicle collision on State Highway 1 near Puhipuhi
Rd.
The crash was reported just after
2pm.
Initial reports suggest multiple people have been
injured.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect delays.
State Highway 1 is closed between
Hukerenui Rd and Jordan Valley Rd and a diversion is in
place at Hukerenui Rd.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are underway.
Police will
provide a further update on those injured once we are in a
position to do
so.
