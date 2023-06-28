Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Upper Hutt Mayor Announces Upcoming Matariki Puanga Festival Event

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council

Upper Hutt Mayor, Wayne Guppy, is looking forward to bringing a new event to the city, Matariki Puanga that brings together council, local schools, and the community.

In its second year of celebration, Council is working together with its facilities, Upper Hutt Libraries, Whirinaki Whare Taonga, and the Activation team together with Ōrongomai Marae to create this community-wide celebration.

Matariki Puanga runs on Saturday 15 July from 3.00 pm – 8.00 pm, at 836- 844 Fergusson Drive and is a free event for the whole whānau. Nine activities exploring the nine stars of Matariki Puanga will be spread over nine sites along Fergusson Drive and surrounds, each featuring a different activity. Come Rain or shine!

A large outdoor stage will present a line-up of Local school Kapa Haka followed by Hutt Valley All-star musicians including a 7-piece band featuring Sianne Dougherty, who will bring Kaupapa Māori music, roots, reggae and soul and a splash of RNB. Other highlights are a pop-up star dome, fire poi dancers, puppet shows, kite making and clay craft, and a large outdoor projection of the mesmerising work of Louise Potiki Bryant work Ko wai ko au ko au ko wai - I am the water and the water is me. 

There will be a great line-up of food trucks including Gourmet Toasted Sandwiches, The Mint Food Trucks Famous Burrito Burgers, amazing mussel fritters from The Mussel Man, and Glow in the Dark Candy Floss as well as (pre-ordered) Hangi to pick up. To keep the whanau warm two large fire pits have been commissioned for people to gather around.

“As a community, we’re celebrating Matariki and Puanga this year as some iwi can’t see Matariki clearly from their location, and they look to the next important star near Matariki - that star is Puanga” Mayor Guppy says.

Puanga is the star Rigel and is the brightest star in the Orion constellation. Both Matariki and Puanga are associated with Māori New year. For some iwi who can view both stars, Puanga arrives first to farewell the year gone, followed by Matariki to welcome the new year.

“Ōrongomai Marae has kickstarted the school community project to design the nine whetu (stars) that you’ll see on the posters at the event and around the City Centre. We’re privileged to have worked closely with them on this event” Mayor Guppy says.

One of the features of this new celebration is a walking tour at Ōrongomai to celebrate Hiwa-i-te Rangi, which is the star associated with the aspirations for the coming year. People are invited to experience the Marae and reflect on their aspirations for the coming year.

