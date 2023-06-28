Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board (Ōtara Subdivision) By-election Result

Voting closed at noon today in the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board (Ōtara Subdivision) by-election.

The newly elected member is Lorenzo Kaisaro who received 1512 votes, 1108 more than the next highest polling candidate.

Auckland Council’s Manager Governance Services Rose Leonard congratulated the new board member and thanked the other three candidates for putting their hand up to represent their community.

At the local body elections in October last year, 22 per cent of the eligible 23,035 voters returned their votes. In this by-election only 11.12 percent returned votes.

“It is a sign of a healthy community that we had four candidates for this one position and although the voter turnout was lower than we would have liked, the council did really go the extra mile to get everyone involved.”

The four candidates made themselves available for the seat when it became vacant in late March with the resignation of sitting board member Swanie Nelson.

Mr Kaisara is a Samoan-born New Zealander, who graduated from the University of Auckland with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) and the Manukau Institute of Technology with a Certificate in Community Health and Addictions. He works in the healthcare sector.

Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske says historically by-elections have a much lower voter turnout than a triennial election. Previous by-elections have seen returns of over 17 percent.

Confirmed results:

Hann, Angela - 331

Jackson, Albert (Ōtara First) - 404

Kaisara, Lorenzo (NZ Labour Party) - 1512

Tawhi-Marsters, Nevaeh (ALL 444 YOUTH) - 304



Lorenzo Kaisara will take office tomorrow Thursday 29 June.

For more information visit voteauckland.co.nz

