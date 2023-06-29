Toxic Algae Alert For Waikanae River
Thursday, 29 June 2023, 12:19 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council
While the official swim spot monitoring season has ended,
we have noted a heavy growth of toxic algae on the Waikanae
River near the Old State Highway and Jim Cooke Park. We are
asking dog owners to keep their pets safe.
Warm winter
weather and low rainfall have combined to increase the risk
of toxic algae in the river. Toxic algae can make people
sick and can be fatal to dogs. These brown or black velvety
mats grow on rocks in the riverbeds and come loose and wash
up on riverbanks. Dogs love the musty smell and taste of
toxic algae, so please keep them on leads away from the
water and never let them scavenge at the river’s edge. If
you think your dog has swallowed toxic algae, take them to
the nearest vet immediately.
Learn more about toxic
algae here Recreational
water quality - Kāpiti Coast District Council
(kapiticoast.govt.nz)
