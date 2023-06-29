Toxic Algae Alert For Waikanae River

While the official swim spot monitoring season has ended, we have noted a heavy growth of toxic algae on the Waikanae River near the Old State Highway and Jim Cooke Park. We are asking dog owners to keep their pets safe.

Warm winter weather and low rainfall have combined to increase the risk of toxic algae in the river. Toxic algae can make people sick and can be fatal to dogs. These brown or black velvety mats grow on rocks in the riverbeds and come loose and wash up on riverbanks. Dogs love the musty smell and taste of toxic algae, so please keep them on leads away from the water and never let them scavenge at the river’s edge. If you think your dog has swallowed toxic algae, take them to the nearest vet immediately.

Learn more about toxic algae here Recreational water quality - Kāpiti Coast District Council (kapiticoast.govt.nz)

