Annual Plan Adopted For Next Year

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

The 2023/24 Annual Plan for Gisborne District Council was adopted by Council at its meeting on Wednesday.

The Annual Plan outlines where Council’s funding in the next financial year (1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024) will be spent.

Council Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says this year’s plan focuses on the region’s immediate needs and recovery, following three state of emergency events this year.

“It’s different from past annual plans as we’ve had to make important changes to workstreams and budgets set in the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan in order to reprioritise funds to our immediate to medium-term needs.”

New workstreams centered on recovery include provision of $65m for roading emergency works, $26.4m for clean-up and disposal of sediment and debris on land and in waterways and a further $6.9m to support clean–up for commercial properties.

Budget has also been allocated to increased resourcing for Recovery Co-ordination, a new Forestry Taskforce to identify locations where forestry debris is at risk of being mobilised in future storm events; and the expansion of the Land Management Team to support increased freshwater plan and land management regulation coming into effect.

Ms Thatcher Swann says Council is committed to staying within the limits of what was promised in our LTP.

“For most residents, this will mean a rates increase of 6.5 percent.

“Income from rates alone is not enough to support the challenges that our region faces, government funding will be critical to implement the work we need to achieve over the next 12 months.

“The funding we’ve asked for will support us with road and bridge reinstatement, removal of woody debris from waterways, increased monitoring and compliance of forestry practices and increasing flood protection.”

Ms Thatcher Swann says key projects in the 2021/2031 Long Term Plan will still be delivered as promised.

“This includes Kiwa Pools (funded by $40m from the Government), the Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade and township upgrades.

“We’re also focused on ensuring our communities are safe, connected and protected as we work towards our region’s recovery.

“There are major changes and challenges ahead of us and we will have to rely heavily on investment from central government as we look to build the future resilience of Te Tairāwhiti.

“Our longer-term recovery journey involves developing community plans that enable communities to live the lives that they value.”

Ms Thatcher Swann thanked those who took the time to submit feedback on the Annual Plan during the consultation in June.

The main themes from the submissions were:

· Alternative transport options

· A local economy

· Environmental sustainability and resilience

· Regional equity and fairness

· Community involvement and empowerment.

