Police Seeking To Identify Female Following Hastings Assault

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Heath Jones.

Police are asking for the community's assistance following an assault on Heretaunga Street West, Hastings on Saturday.

At around 7pm on Saturday, 24 June a 14-year-old girl and her friend walked passed a group of youths sitting nearby the fountain.

An unknown female emerged from the group and knocked the 14-year-old girl to the ground.

The unknown female chased the victim down the street and continued to assault her.

A member of the public stepped in to stop the assault.

Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify the unknown female offender.

The female had her hair tied back with a white scrunchy. She was wearing a black puffer jacket over a long sleeve black Adidas top with white Adidas stripes running down the sleeves, blue distressed mom jeans with rips at the knees, and orange Nike shoes.

We are asking anyone who knows the female, or who witnessed the incident, to get in touch with Police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105, quoting file number 230626/3984.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

