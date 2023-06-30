Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Seek Information In Rotorua Cold Case (Operation Colorado)

Friday, 30 June 2023, 10:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Bay of Plenty Police investigating the 2002 attempted murder of Rotorua man Karl Anders Nyman are seeking others to come forward with any information they may have as to who was responsible for wanting Mr Nyman dead.

We have recommenced this investigation into the historic attempted murder. The main offender, Mr Warren Uata Kiwi, was convicted in 2019 but we know there are other persons involved who have never been charged.

Police enquiries over the years found, now 62-year-old, Tauranga man Warren Kiwi, charged with the attempted murder as a ‘gun for hire’ and he was imprisoned for nine years. He had been promised payment of an amount of cannabis to shoot Mr Nyman.

This is still a cold case as Police search for who was behind the attempted murder plan.

In the early hours of Wednesday, 31 July 2002, Mr Kiwi travelled to Rotorua and went to Aspen Place where Mr Nyman lived at the time and waited hidden outside Mr Nyman’s address.

At about 4:15am, Mr Nyman left his house and walked down his driveway towards his truck parked on the street. As he reached the footpath, a balaclava-clad Mr Kiwi approached him with a rifle.

A struggle ensued to gain control of the rifle, which resulted in Mr Nyman being shot in the arm, and injuring his knee after falling.

Eventually Mr Nyman gained control of the rifle and Mr Kiwi ran away from the scene.

By the time Police arrived, Mr Nyman was found on the front lawn with injuries after the struggle.

The victim Mr Karl Nyman says, "life has never been the same since that morning in July of 2002 and will probably never be the same - but we have coped for 21 years as best we can.”

Police are not clear as to the reasons behind the attempted murder.

We need people to speak up and tell us what they know and who was involved.

“There are more people who have information, and maybe they saw or heard what happened but are reluctant to talk with us.

This was a serious incident which nearly led to a man’s death.

“We’re hoping new details and fresh information will help us get the answers we need to find who was behind the murder attempt.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation can contact Police via 105, referencing file number 020731/0985.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org(link is external)

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China, University Funding, & Ukraine

According to a tip leaked to a journalist from an Australian newspaper by an anonymous source whose identity cannot be disclosed for secret squirrel reasons, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly subjected to an “epic haranguing” by her Chinese counterpart a few months ago.

Co-incidentally, this revelation was published on the eve of Chris Hipkins' visit to China and got splashed over Kiwi media just as his trade delegation touched down in Beijing. More



 
 
Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 