Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Affordability Front Of Mind As Plan To Continue To Invest In Resilience Adopted

Friday, 30 June 2023, 8:13 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council has adopted its 2023/24 Annual Plan and confirmed rates for the coming financial year.

The plan will see Council continue to invest in strengthening the district’s resilience, making sure Kāpiti has the infrastructure, services, and facilities needed to meet the challenges we’re facing while continuing to support the community to thrive.

At their meeting yesterday, Council agreed to an average rates increase of 7.8 percent for 2023/24, slightly below the 7.9 percent forecast in year three of our Long-term Plan. The impact on individual ratepayers will vary depending on the location and the value of the property.

Mayor Janet Holborow says planning for the year ahead and finding that balance between keeping rates affordable and investing in our district was especially challenging in the current financial climate and within the constraints of the current Local Government funding system.

“We know that the cost pressures impacting us in local government are also challenging households and businesses, so we were determined to find ways to accommodate these additional financial pressures without kicking the can down the road,” says Mayor Holborow.

“Given the challenges we’re facing – climate change, housing availability and affordability, the pressures of growth, central government reform, and economic recession – we made the call to stick with the direction set in the Long-term Plan and deliver year three with no changes to our strategic direction, outcomes, levels of service or strategic assets.

“With this decision comes an unavoidable average rates increase, but we worked hard to significantly reduce the impact from the forecast 14 percent increase we faced at the start of the annual plan process.

“We know an increase is not what people want to hear but it’s simply unavoidable. The increase is mainly driven by external factors such as inflation, interest rates, increased labour costs and depreciation.

“The current funding mechanisms aren’t working for local government, and I hope that through the Future of Local Government Review we see some real change that takes the onus off our ratepayers and sees central government pay its share. Increases year-on-year cannot continue.”

Deputy Mayor Lawrence Kirby says he was relieved that Council was able to get the average increase down to 7.8 percent as many other Councils are wrestling with double digit percentage increases and reducing service levels.

“We need to keep levels affordable for our community. As we move into planning for our next Long-term Plan we will work hard and look at taking a new approach to show our community that we don’t take our responsibility – their money – lightly,” says Cr Kirby.

“It’s really important that people worried about paying their rates, get in touch with Council to understand the options of support available.”

Over the next 12 months the Annual Plan will see Council invest in essential infrastructure, climate action, and progressing projects that are important to communities including the Waikanae Library/Community Hub – further engagement on this kicked off earlier this month, Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre, Ōtaki Beach Pavilion upgrade, helping to address housing needs where it makes sense, and improving the district's resilience to extreme weather events.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Chief Executive Darren Edwards says he is excited for the year ahead but warns it won’t be easy especially when it comes to project delivery,” says Mr Edwards.

“Our work programme is going to see many projects and initiatives progress – some will safeguard our essential infrastructure and others will bring people together and strengthen community wellbeing.

“Delivery of these however will be far from plain sailing. While our work programme for 2023/24 remains largely as outlined in our Long-term Plan, the cost of delivering our projects and services continues to increase, and we have supply chain challenges and workforce shortages to contend with too.

“We are going to have to stay agile, track our progress carefully, revisit costs and timelines as needed and report back to our community as we go.”

This year, Council is also wanting to get a better understanding of what matters most to communities as work to further develop a vision for the district, and prepare the next Long-term Plan begins.

“We have been working with our Iwi Partners and Community Boards to plan an engagement programme over the next year to help confirm our new strategic priorities, develop a new community vision, and inform the next long-term plan,” says Mayor Holborow.

“You will start to hear more about this mahi in July as it’s a big priority for Council this term. Landing a vision for Kāpiti together will help us enable a future that is sustainable and guide our planning right now, and over the next couple of decades so we reach the future we all want and thrive.”

The 2023/24 Annual Plan was developed following a series of elected member workshops earlier this year. To learn more about this process, the Annual Plan, and your rates for 2023/24 visit, www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/DeliveringForKapiti.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ripple Effects From The Titan Submersible Disaster

As clickbait, the saga of OceanGate’s Titan submersible belongs to the same genre of real time news countdowns as the boys trapped in the Thailand caves, the trapped miners in Peru, and the eighteen-month-old girl trapped down a well in Texas. Except in the Titan’s case the minute-by-minute staples of real time coverage (the search is entering its third day, the oxygen supply is running out, etc. etc.) were bogus. More



 
 
Government: Deposit Compensation Scheme Becomes Law

Kiwis will have up to $100,000 of their deposits in eligible institutions guaranteed in the event they fail under legislation passed today to strengthen and protect the financial system. The plan fully protects around 93% of depositors through the compensation scheme. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More

National: Labour’s Pump & Slump Will Hit Hard

Labour’s price hike at the fuel pumps this weekend will cause problems beyond the 29-cent spike, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says - “The price hikes will likely hit sausage rolls, bread, butter, and other basic food items." More


Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 