Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tuia Programme Rakatahi Gather At Ōtākou Marae

Friday, 30 June 2023, 8:19 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (Friday, 30 June 2023) – Ōtepoti’s latest Tuia rakatahi are today being joined by around 90 other members of the programme, both past and present from around Aotearoa New Zealand for a gathering at Ōtākou Marae.

The Tuia programme is a long-term, intergenerational programme which aims to develop leadership skills in rakatahi Māori, through a variety of mentoring opportunities, community contributions and a series of five wānaka.

Today’s wānaka at Ōtākou Marae – the only one in the South Island this year – provides an opportunity for rakatahi to connect with one another, mana whenua and the wider local community.

DCC Manahautū - General Manager Māori, Partnerships and Policy Jeanette Wikaira says, “Rakatahi also get to explore local ancestral stories, learn about leadership at a local marae context and consider together how they can apply what they have learnt to their daily lives."

This year’s Ōtepoti participants on the Tuia programme are Tia Taiaroa (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Mamoe, Te Ati Awa ki Taranaki) who has strong whakapapa links to Ōtākou, and Bobbie Rushton, who has Kāi Tahu, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Porou and Italian heritage.

Tia Taiaroa says “This is the third of five wānaka for 2023, and each wānaka is a really important part of the whole programme. I’m looking forward to hosting this year’s Tuia cohort on my home marae.”

As part of the programme, both recipients have had regular mentoring meetings with Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich, who is also attending today’s wānaka.

Mr Radich says, “It really has been a great pleasure to spend time with these two community leaders of the future, and to get to know their interests and motivations.

“They, like all participants in the Tuia programme, have a lot to offer our community and I look forward to working with them for the rest of this year and watching their progress in the years to come.”

The TUIA programme is open to all rakatahi Māori aged 18-25. The DCC has been involved since its inception in 2011.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ripple Effects From The Titan Submersible Disaster

As clickbait, the saga of OceanGate’s Titan submersible belongs to the same genre of real time news countdowns as the boys trapped in the Thailand caves, the trapped miners in Peru, and the eighteen-month-old girl trapped down a well in Texas. Except in the Titan’s case the minute-by-minute staples of real time coverage (the search is entering its third day, the oxygen supply is running out, etc. etc.) were bogus. More



 
 
Government: Deposit Compensation Scheme Becomes Law

Kiwis will have up to $100,000 of their deposits in eligible institutions guaranteed in the event they fail under legislation passed today to strengthen and protect the financial system. The plan fully protects around 93% of depositors through the compensation scheme. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More

National: Labour’s Pump & Slump Will Hit Hard

Labour’s price hike at the fuel pumps this weekend will cause problems beyond the 29-cent spike, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says - “The price hikes will likely hit sausage rolls, bread, butter, and other basic food items." More


Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 