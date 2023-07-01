Fatal Crash, Beachlands

Police can confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beachlands Road and Whitford Maraetai Road, Beachlands this evening.

Police were called at around 4.40pm after a motorcyclist crashed into a powerpole.

Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

© Scoop Media

