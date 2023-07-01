Fatal Crash, Beachlands
Saturday, 1 July 2023, 8:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beachlands
Road and Whitford Maraetai Road, Beachlands this
evening.
Police were called at around 4.40pm after a
motorcyclist crashed into a powerpole.
Sadly, the
motorcyclist died at the scene.
The road is expected
to be closed for several hours while emergency services work
at the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area
and use an alternate route.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
underway.
