Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH1 Dome Valley to reopen at 7pm tonight

Sunday, 2 July 2023, 8:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that SH1 between Warkworth and Wellsford will reopen in both directions ahead of schedule, tonight at 7pm.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations says that a huge effort from crews has meant the road is able to reopen for traffic quicker than anticipated.

“Our teams worked from the early morning deep into the night, meaning the debris wall has been constructed well ahead of schedule.

“With both lanes closed we were able to get large and heavy machinery in to be able to construct the wall faster. There were 22 holes drilled into rock for the beams, with 500 timber inserts prepared and installed between these beams.

“We also took advantage of the road closure by cleaning drains and removing debris from the roadside, which is very difficult to do when there is live traffic.

“This is a critical route for both people and freight, so we’re thrilled that this can reopen tonight.

“I’d like to thank our contractors, consultants and traffic management crews who have worked some very long hours to get this done as safely and quickly as possible” says Ms Hori-Hoult.

Given weather remains wet, we ask all drivers to please drive to the conditions, keep left and adhere to the temporary speed limit of 50km/h. Safety barriers will also be in place on the road.

Waka Kotahi will continue to closely monitor the road and weather conditions.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ripple Effects From The Titan Submersible Disaster

As clickbait, the saga of OceanGate’s Titan submersible belongs to the same genre of real time news countdowns as the boys trapped in the Thailand caves, the trapped miners in Peru, and the eighteen-month-old girl trapped down a well in Texas. Except in the Titan’s case the minute-by-minute staples of real time coverage (the search is entering its third day, the oxygen supply is running out, etc. etc.) were bogus. More



 
 
Government: Deposit Compensation Scheme Becomes Law

Kiwis will have up to $100,000 of their deposits in eligible institutions guaranteed in the event they fail under legislation passed today to strengthen and protect the financial system. The plan fully protects around 93% of depositors through the compensation scheme. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More

National: Labour’s Pump & Slump Will Hit Hard

Labour’s price hike at the fuel pumps this weekend will cause problems beyond the 29-cent spike, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says - “The price hikes will likely hit sausage rolls, bread, butter, and other basic food items." More


Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 