SH1 Dome Valley to reopen at 7pm tonight

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that SH1 between Warkworth and Wellsford will reopen in both directions ahead of schedule, tonight at 7pm.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations says that a huge effort from crews has meant the road is able to reopen for traffic quicker than anticipated.

“Our teams worked from the early morning deep into the night, meaning the debris wall has been constructed well ahead of schedule.

“With both lanes closed we were able to get large and heavy machinery in to be able to construct the wall faster. There were 22 holes drilled into rock for the beams, with 500 timber inserts prepared and installed between these beams.

“We also took advantage of the road closure by cleaning drains and removing debris from the roadside, which is very difficult to do when there is live traffic.

“This is a critical route for both people and freight, so we’re thrilled that this can reopen tonight.

“I’d like to thank our contractors, consultants and traffic management crews who have worked some very long hours to get this done as safely and quickly as possible” says Ms Hori-Hoult.

Given weather remains wet, we ask all drivers to please drive to the conditions, keep left and adhere to the temporary speed limit of 50km/h. Safety barriers will also be in place on the road.

Waka Kotahi will continue to closely monitor the road and weather conditions.

