Strong Wind Watch In Place For Auckland Harbour Bridge Tomorrow

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that amber and red alert levels have been issued for the Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow.

The harbour bridge will remain in a 4x4 lane formation throughout the day (both morning and evening peak).

An amber alert is in place tomorrow morning from 4am – 7am with wind gusts of 75 – 80 km/h forecast.

Under an amber alert, speeds are reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close.

A red alert is in place tomorrow from 12pm (midday) – 9pm with wind gusts of 90 – 100 km/h forecast, and possible gusts of 100 – 110 km/h.

Under a red alert, all lanes on the bridge are closed.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, or full bridge closure, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Waka Kotahi is working closely with Metservice to monitor wind speeds with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react and close lanes on the bridge if wind gusts exceed threshold levels.

The safety of road users is our top priority and we won’t hesitate to reduce speeds, close lanes or close the bridge if necessary.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience and understanding.

