Northbound Lanes Closed, Waikato Expressway - Waikato

Both of the northbound lanes of the Waikato Expressway are closed following a crash this evening.

The single vehicle crash, reported to Police at 5.20pm, occurred between the Koura Drive on-ramp and the Great South Road off-ramp.

The driver of the car suffered moderate injuries and has been transported to hospital.

Diversions are in place.



