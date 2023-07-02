Northbound Lanes Closed, Waikato Expressway - Waikato
Sunday, 2 July 2023, 8:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Both of the northbound lanes of the Waikato Expressway are
closed following a crash this evening.
The single vehicle
crash, reported to Police at 5.20pm, occurred between the
Koura Drive on-ramp and the Great South Road off-ramp.
The
driver of the car suffered moderate injuries and has been
transported to hospital.
Diversions are in place.
