Fatal Train Incident - Kaiwharawhara, Wellington
Monday, 3 July 2023, 6:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
02 July
One person has died after being struck by a
train in Kaiwharawhara, Wellington this
morning.
Emergency services responded to the incident,
near State Highway 1, at around 8.45am.
The road was
partially closed but has since reopened.
The death
will be referred to the
Coroner.
