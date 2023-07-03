Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Should We Build A Community Stadium At Tauranga Domain?

Monday, 3 July 2023, 11:39 am
Tauranga City Council

A community stadium proposed for Tauranga Domain will need good support from the home crowd and a convincing gameplan to make it over the line.

A preliminary business case for the proposed stadium, led by Western Bay of Plenty economic development agency Priority One, was presented to the Council on 1 May 2023. The proposed stadium would be a multi-use facility accommodating the community, clubs, local cultural events, festivals, professional sports, and commercial concerts, and is predicted to bring many social and economic benefits to the city.

However, Tauranga City Council Commissioners want a better understanding of the potential benefits and costs, and to gauge initial community support before deciding whether to proceed any further.

“Funding options are still being explored, however a proportion of the funding would be likely to come from rates,” says Commissioner Stephen Selwood.

“A community stadium at Tauranga Domain would support our city centre aspirations, but we need to weigh up its potential benefits and costs, and the views of the community, especially at a time when the cost of living is front of everyone’s mind and we’ve already committed to investing in other much-needed projects such as Te Manawataki o Te Papa – the Civic Precinct, which will help drive a significant revitalisation of the city centre.”

While further work is underway to answer those questions, supporters, detractors, and those wavering on the side-lines, are being asked to share their initial feedback by taking a community survey before 21 July 2023.

“It’s early days and no decisions have been made yet, so we really encourage everyone to get involved and share their thoughts,” Stephen says.

After considering initial community feedback, as well as the wider economic and social benefits and proposed funding options, commissioners will decide whether to proceed any further, which could see the proposal included in the draft 2024-34 Long-term Plan community consultation process. Community consultation on the draft 2024-34 Long-term Plan is expected to take place in November, which would provide a further opportunity for everyone in the community to share their feedback, before a decision on the proposed community stadium was made.

Council’s Manager Spaces and Places, Alison Law says whatever happens with the proposed stadium, council staff will continue to work with organisations currently located at the Domain to ensure their needs are met, now and in the future.

“We’re committed to working with all the groups involved so we can address any potential opportunities and challenges together,” says Alison.

“This includes identifying future options for possible relocation of some sports groups as part of a broader project to make better use of our community spaces, and so that we are prepared if the stadium does go ahead.”

