Fatal House Fire, Glen Eden

Police can confirm one person has died following a house fire in Glen Eden on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were notified of the fire on West Coast Road around 9.25pm on 2 July.

One person was located in a critical condition inside the property and was transported to hospital.

Sadly, they have died this morning as a result of their injuries.

Police are currently working with Fire and Emergency NZ investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

