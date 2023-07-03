Fatal House Fire, Glen Eden
Monday, 3 July 2023, 1:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a house
fire in Glen Eden on Sunday evening.
Emergency
services were notified of the fire on West Coast Road around
9.25pm on 2 July.
One person was located in a critical
condition inside the property and was transported to
hospital.
Sadly, they have died this morning as a
result of their injuries.
Police are currently working
with Fire and Emergency NZ investigators to determine the
cause of the
fire.
