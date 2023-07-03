Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Waka Kotahi Welcomes Funding For Whangārei To Port Marsden Highway Safety Improvements

Monday, 3 July 2023, 2:07 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says confirmed funding for major New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) infrastructure projects will provide added certainty for communities and businesses in Northland.

The Government confirmed that it is committed to delivering the Whangārei to Port Marsden Highway Safety Improvements which includes $270M funding for safety improvements between Tarewa Road in Whangārei and the SH15 Port Marsden Highway roundabout.

Mark Kinvig National Manager Infrastructure Delivery Waka Kotahi says the project will make the road safer and more forgiving of human error to help prevent further crashes, reduce the impact of crashes, and ensure the almost 20,000 people who travel this route daily get to their destination safely.

“It will provide additional safety measures including road widening, centre-median barriers, turnaround facilities, improved passing lanes, a shared path and signalised crossings in urban Whangārei.

“Once the business case is complete, the project will move into detailed design which includes planning where and how the safety measures will be implemented, where the turnaround bays will be located, refining the design of the shared path and considering other measures such as raised speed platforms and traffic lights.

“Confirming the detailed design will help us to understand property impacts as well as the consenting and procurement processes for the project” says Mr Kinvig.

Waka Kotahi will continue to engage with key partners and stakeholders, including hapū, Local Council, and communities throughout the process.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2025 subject to all necessary approvals.

“As an interim safety intervention and to start saving lives as soon as possible, we will be installing flexible safety posts in the centre of the road between Toetoe Road and Port Marsden Highway.

“The phased construction will take approximately three months and is expected to be completed this year” says Mark Kinvig.

Waka Kotahi will provide more information on an estimated project programme for both the long-term and short-term safety improvements in the coming months.

