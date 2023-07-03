Nelson Tasman’s EBus Fleet Clock In To Start Work

From China to Auckland via sea and then driven 845km from Auckland to Nelson Tasman – the 17 new electric buses are here and ready for the launch of the region’s new eBus service on 1 August.

The 17 buses, replacing most of the diesel buses currently in use, are now at their new home at SBL on Estuary Place in Richmond. The site has been prepared with enough chargers for the full fleet to charge overnight.

The fleet arrived in Port Auckland and were certified for use in New Zealand before they started their trek down the country. With a large community of admirers tracking their journey on Facebook, we’ve had sightings from charging stations in Taupo to the buses sitting on the wharf in Wellington. The delivery of these 17 new buses is a major milestone in our public transport service. The next step is installing Bee Card readers, wifi, bike racks and the livery.

“I strongly believe the future is electric,” says Nelson Mayor Nick Smith. “I’m proud that Nelson is leading in the uptake of electric cars and now with electric buses. The benefits are reducing greenhouse gas emissions by about 1600 tonnes per year, but also providing a clean, modern and convenient bus service for the people of Nelson Tasman.”

A larger fleet was required for the new service, which begins on 1 August with routes between Nelson and Richmond running every 30 minutes, between 7am and 7pm, seven days a week. New destinations include Wakefield, Motueka and the airport.

“For Tasman this means connecting the region. Because we’ve increased the number of buses on the road we can have a bus going to and from Motueka four times a day and Wakefield six times a day,” says Tasman Acting Mayor Stu Bryant.

“Ultimately, we’re creating a service that focuses on improving the frequency and coverage of the bus service.”

Prior to the new service beginning, the electric buses will be tested and used on some existing routes. Don’t be surprised if your next bus journey is electric.

For more information visit: shape.nelson.govt.nz/ebus

