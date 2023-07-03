Upcoming Overnight Closures On SH1 Between Pūhoi And Warkworth

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that State Highway 1 (SH1) will be closed between Pūhoi and Warkworth on Sunday 9 July and Wednesday 12 July from 7pm - 1am.

This will allow teams to carry out bridge safety works under the Pohuehue Bridge.

A detour will be in place via SH16 (free route) or via the new Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway. Emergency Services will be accommodated at all times.

In the event of unsuitable weather or other disruptions, the work will be rescheduled to the next night.

Traffic management will be place while works happen, which will involve the lowering of a digger over the side of the bridge with a large crane. The crane will be set up on the carriageway while the work site under the bridge is safely set up.

Please plan ahead and check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for the latest updates.

Thank you in advance for your patience while we complete this work.

