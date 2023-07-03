Arrests Made Following Fleeing Driver Incident, Passengers Charged With Burglary
Three people will be put before the Court today following
an incident in
Counties Manukau overnight.
Just
after 2am, Police were made aware of a vehicle travelling at
high speed
on East Tamaki Road, Ōtara, towards the motorway.
Counties Manukau East Area Prevention
Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says
when signalled to stop, the vehicle failed to do so, however Police did not
pursue.
“With the assistance of Eagle, Police
monitored the vehicle as it travelled
towards Weymouth,” he says.
The vehicle came to a stop on at
an address on Kaimoana Street and three
people were apprehended by Police a short time later.
“During
the arrest, Police located a number of stolen items,
which
enquiries established were linked to an unreported burglary in East Tamaki
late last month,” Inspector Cook says.
“Not only are we pleased to have been
able to make these arrests so
swiftly, but also to be able to return property believed to have been
stolen.”
Three men, aged between 34 and 38,
are due to appear in the Manukau District
Court today on various charges relating to dangerous driving and burglary.
“This is another example of our staff
responding and apprehending those who
are committing offending against businesses in our communities and putting
the public in harm’s way when driving in this manner,” Inspector Cook
says.
“Police continue
to have no tolerance for this sort of offending, and
we
will utilise all measures available to us to hold those committing this harm
to account.”