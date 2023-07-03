Arrests Made Following Fleeing Driver Incident, Passengers Charged With Burglary

Three people will be put before the Court today following an incident in

Counties Manukau overnight.

Just after 2am, Police were made aware of a vehicle travelling at high speed

on East Tamaki Road, Ōtara, towards the motorway.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says

when signalled to stop, the vehicle failed to do so, however Police did not

pursue.

“With the assistance of Eagle, Police monitored the vehicle as it travelled

towards Weymouth,” he says.

The vehicle came to a stop on at an address on Kaimoana Street and three

people were apprehended by Police a short time later.

“During the arrest, Police located a number of stolen items, which

enquiries established were linked to an unreported burglary in East Tamaki

late last month,” Inspector Cook says.

“Not only are we pleased to have been able to make these arrests so

swiftly, but also to be able to return property believed to have been

stolen.”

Three men, aged between 34 and 38, are due to appear in the Manukau District

Court today on various charges relating to dangerous driving and burglary.

“This is another example of our staff responding and apprehending those who

are committing offending against businesses in our communities and putting

the public in harm’s way when driving in this manner,” Inspector Cook

says.

“Police continue to have no tolerance for this sort of offending, and we

will utilise all measures available to us to hold those committing this harm

to account.”

© Scoop Media

