Op Cobalt – Arrests Made Christchurch

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson, Canterbury Field Crime

Manager:

Two people will appear in court following a Police operation in Christchurch,

in which meth, firearms and cash were seized.

The pair were arrested following a search warrant at a residential address in

Aranui, Christchurch on Saturday.

Police located and seized 1.2kg of methamphetamine with a street value of

around $400,000, two firearms, and a large amount of cash.

A 24-year-old woman is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 24

July on one charge of possessing methamphetamine for supply, and seven

charges relating to the unlawful possession of firearms.

A 27-year-old man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 31 July

on three counts of possessing methamphetamine for supply and seven charges

relating to the unlawful possession of firearms.

They have both been remanded in custody.

These arrests are an example of the ongoing work being carried out as part of

Operation Cobalt across New Zealand, targeting illegal activity by gang

members and their associates.

Dealing methamphetamine in our communities has far-reaching consequences and

the significant amount seized has prevented considerable harm in the

community.

Unfortunately, illegal firearms and methamphetamine often go hand-in-hand, so

to remove illegal firearms from the criminal underworld is significant.

Police has no tolerance for this type of criminal offending and will continue

to target people supplying methamphetamine to the community.

