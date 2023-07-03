Op Cobalt – Arrests Made Christchurch
Detective Inspector Scott Anderson, Canterbury Field
Crime
Manager:
Two people will appear in court
following a Police operation in Christchurch,
in which meth, firearms and cash were seized.
The pair were
arrested following a search warrant at a residential address
in
Aranui, Christchurch on Saturday.
Police located
and seized 1.2kg of methamphetamine with a street value
of
around $400,000, two firearms, and a large amount of cash.
A 24-year-old woman is due to appear in
Christchurch District Court on 24
July on one charge of possessing methamphetamine for supply, and seven
charges relating to the unlawful possession of firearms.
A
27-year-old man is due to appear in Christchurch District
Court on 31 July
on three counts of possessing methamphetamine for supply and seven charges
relating to the unlawful possession of firearms.
They have both been remanded in custody.
These arrests are an example
of the ongoing work being carried out as part
of
Operation Cobalt across New Zealand, targeting illegal activity by gang
members and their associates.
Dealing methamphetamine in our communities
has far-reaching consequences and
the significant amount seized has prevented considerable harm in the
community.
Unfortunately, illegal firearms and
methamphetamine often go hand-in-hand, so
to remove illegal firearms from the criminal underworld is significant.
Police has no tolerance for this type of
criminal offending and will continue
to target people supplying methamphetamine to the community.