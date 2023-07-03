Police Checkpoints Screen Thousands Of Auckland Motorists
Police remain concerned motorists are drinking before
they get behind the
wheel, after thousands of checks were carried out in Auckland.
Sixteen motorists were found
to be drink driving during the operation on
Friday and Saturday night.
Overall, more than 5,000 compulsory
breath tests were conducted across busy
parts of the city including Karangahape Road, Tamaki Drive, Dominion Road, as
well as parts of Ponsonby and Mt Wellington.
Auckland City’s Road Policing Manager,
acting Inspector Greg Brand says, 50
staff were involved in the checkpoints from Police, Auckland Transport and
Harmony Trust.
“While our checkpoints are
stopping drink drivers, the fact that we are
still finding people over the limit is disappointing.
“One drink driver is too many,” acting Inspector Brand says.
“Every driver has a personal responsibility
when they have had too much to
drink and choose to get behind the wheel. It’s their behaviour that often
leads to the tragic outcomes of death and injury on our roads.”
Despite poor weather across the Auckland
region, staff from all agencies were
also on hand to provide prevention advice about restraints and drink driving.
“Police are continuing to maintain a high
visibility across our communities
to keep our roads safe,” acting Inspector Brand says.
“No matter the weather conditions, expect to see us anywhere, anytime.”
Acting Inspector Brand says there is a
role for everyone to play in road
safety.
“Police
are continuing to work with our partners to do our part in
reducing
harm – but we need your help.
“Our message is simple if you are intending on drinking – don’t drive.
“Look out for your mates as well, and
if they have been drinking, don’t
let them get behind the wheel.”
Having a plan is the best move. Nominate
a sober driver or catch a taxi or
rideshare service.