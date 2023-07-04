State Of The Environment: ‘degradation, But Some Improvements’

A report on the state of the environment just completed by Waikato Regional Council shows there has been both degradation and areas of improvement.

The state of the environment report brings together decades of data collected through the council’s environmental monitoring programme, as well as recognising mana whenua as holders of mātauranga Māori for this region.

The Waikato region’s natural environment is rich and diverse – it has New Zealand’s longest river, about a quarter of its best soils, most of its geothermal resources, the largest karst area, as well as internationally significant wetlands.

The report identifies degradation of the region’s natural environment, such as increasing nitrogen levels in waterways, degraded stream ecosystems, wetlands and forests in trouble, and estuaries under pressure. But there have also been improvements – phosphorus discharges to waterways are decreasing and air quality is improving. Lake Taupō is also doing better – and sooner – than expected.

At the June meeting of council, hydrology and groundwater team leader Dr Thomas Wilding said the report was produced to enable an “open and honest conversation about what we have, what we are at risk of losing, and what we can do about it”.

“Our report provides an evidence-based picture of the major environmental issues facing the region, as well as recommendations on how environmental outcomes can be improved which will be helpful for developing policies and supporting actions.”

Gaps in the council’s state of the environment monitoring have also been identified, such as in wetlands, forests, biosecurity, geothermal and coastal waters.

Mr Wilding acknowledged there were some limitations to the report. “The changes reported here are limited to the changes we monitor, and freshwater quantity and quantity has been a focus of our state of the environment monitoring.”

Council Deputy Chair Bruce Clarkson said it was important to councillors that issues raised in the report resulted in actions. “The Environmental Performance Committee has been charged by councillors with providing a work programme in response to the findings in the report within the next six months.

“This report provides a sobering picture of the degradation to our environment that has occurred over many many years. While it’s pleasing to see some improvements, these are complex problems that have been identified through the report, and it will be essential that we work with those impacted, undertake scientific investigation and modelling to formulate meaningful actions,” he said.

The State of the Environment report and summary can be found online at waikatoregion.govt.nz/stateoftheenvironment

The June council meeting was livestreamed. You can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/live/HI1kI03oVYg

