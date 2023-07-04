Lion Foundation Grant Provides Generators For Waihau Bay Fire And Ambulance

Generous funding from the Lion Foundation will see the installation of back-up power generators for both the Waihau Bay volunteer fire station and local St John ambulance services.

Ōpōtiki District Council coordinated the application for the funding as part of civil defence work to improve the resilience of the district’s more remote communities.

Ōpōtiki controller, Gerard McCormack, said that the funding was very generous and would make a huge difference for those services.

“It is a gap we have been aware of for some time, and it comes up after each emergency, particularly after our preparations for Cyclone Gabrielle. With SH35 being a bit iffy on a good day, it is a relief to know that we’ll have power at our key sites up there and it will be a relief for those communities as well,” Mr McCormack said.

The Lion Foundation approved $90,000 towards the purchase of two generators and associated fees to get them installed.

Fire and Emergency Group Manager, Tony Gillard said it will make a big difference as the fire station is used as a hub for the community during weather related events.

“This back-up generator also ensures that our volunteers can continue to respond to emergency situations when there is a blackout. We are incredibly thankful for the support – the brigade and community will benefit from this greatly,” he said.

Hato Hone St John Area Operations Manager East Coast Bays, Lindsay Sattler, said the funds would be used to purchase a new 16kVA diesel generator that would be installed at the new ambulance station in Waihau Bay. Hato Hone St John was incredibly grateful for the funding from the Lion Foundation and to the Ōpōtiki District Council for facilitating the grant application, he says.

Hato Hone St John Waihau Bay station manager, Spady Te Pou, said the new generator would prove invaluable during extreme weather events like the recent Cyclone Gabrielle and in power outages.

“This generator will give us the ability to keep our station running during extreme weather events and emergencies, allowing us to continue providing life-saving care to the Waihau Bay community and surrounding district,” Mr Te Pou says.

