Pet’s Death Is The Result Of Normalizing And Promoting Shooting Cats

The New Zealand Herald has reported that a cat was shot in North Canterbury last week, and subsequently had to be euthanised due to his injuries.

The killing follows the controversial North Canterbury Hunting Competition a week earlier, which included a cat-hunting category.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe is saddened, but not surprised someone’s pet was killed in North Canterbury.

"This is what happens when people normalise and promote shooting cats," said Appelbe.

"In recent weeks leading up to the North Canterbury Hunting Competition, we have seen hunters characterise cats as ‘possessed by the devil’, and online rhetoric glorifying the killing of cats. It was only a matter of time until someone’s pet was killed."

The North Hunting Canterbury Competition justified the cat killing category as ‘conservation’ of native birds.

"SAFE agrees we need to protect our native wildlife, but that includes the 40 native pūtangitangi (paradise duck) that were shot during the North Canterbury Hunting Competition."

"It's very clear that cat shooting competitions are not going to solve the issue at hand. Aotearoa needs to get serious about long-term strategies that restore native habitats and protect native wildlife from cats. This includes mandatory desexing, registration and microchipping of all pet cats. Cat rescues across the country are doing the best they can but are in dire need of government funding."

"Indiscriminately killing cats considered feral and wild is inherently cruel and not a realistic solution."

