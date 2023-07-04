Stroke Foundation Of NZ And Stroke Central Unite To Help Fight Stroke In Aotearoa

The Stroke Foundation of New Zealand and Stroke Central are pleased to share that they have now become one national organisation and begin the journey to achieve their shared goal to reduce strokes, improve outcomes and save lives.

Stroke Central has now become the Central Region of the national organisation, helping clients and their whānau live their best possible lives after stroke.

Jo Lambert, Chief Executive of the Stroke Foundation, says: “This merger is a significant opportunity to assure the consistency and quality of community stoke support services across all of Aotearoa. We are excited to invest in the central region’s communities and increase the support for stroke survivors and their whānau across the region.

“With one stroke taking place every 55 minutes, there are currently 64,000 people living with the after-effects of their stroke, and a further 300,000 indirectly impacted.

“Māori and Pasifika are disproportionately affected by stroke due to the social determinants of health, health inequity and lack of access to support – particularly in rural areas like the Central Region.

“Coming together to address these disparities will help amplify our voice and slow the tide of the oncoming stroke tsunami.”

David Halford, Chief Executive of Stroke Central is now the Regional Manager of Stroke Central, and says that, “we are excited to join forces with the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand in the battle against stroke.

“This change will come with many benefits for our clients, while allowing us to maintain our local workforce, services, and community connections.

“We will continue to provide the same high standard of service, alongside new health promotion and stroke prevention services, including free blood pressure checks, educational resources, and online and in-person support for stroke survivors and their whānau.

“Both our organisations will be stronger together in the fight to reduce the harm from Aotearoa’s leading cause of adult disability.”

Meeting the needs of the stroke-affected community of Aotearoa

The Stroke Foundation is New Zealand’s national stroke prevention and recovery charity. For more than 40 years, we have worked to prevent stroke and help survivors access the support they need to live their best possible life after their stroke.

These services include:

Community Stroke Advisors who support stroke survivors and their whānau in communities across the country.

Return-to-Work Advisors who help clients return to work after their stroke, working with employers and individuals to develop a practical plan.

Health promotion initiatives including important healthy messages, campaigns, and specific trade-based initiatives targeted at high-risk groups.

Stroke prevention and ‘life after stroke’ resources, including information to help young people, whānau, and carers navigate the challenges of looking after a loved one after a stroke.

© Scoop Media

