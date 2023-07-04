Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stroke Foundation Of NZ And Stroke Central Unite To Help Fight Stroke In Aotearoa

Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Stroke Foundation

The Stroke Foundation of New Zealand and Stroke Central are pleased to share that they have now become one national organisation and begin the journey to achieve their shared goal to reduce strokes, improve outcomes and save lives.

Stroke Central has now become the Central Region of the national organisation, helping clients and their whānau live their best possible lives after stroke.

Jo Lambert, Chief Executive of the Stroke Foundation, says: “This merger is a significant opportunity to assure the consistency and quality of community stoke support services across all of Aotearoa. We are excited to invest in the central region’s communities and increase the support for stroke survivors and their whānau across the region.

“With one stroke taking place every 55 minutes, there are currently 64,000 people living with the after-effects of their stroke, and a further 300,000 indirectly impacted.

“Māori and Pasifika are disproportionately affected by stroke due to the social determinants of health, health inequity and lack of access to support – particularly in rural areas like the Central Region.

“Coming together to address these disparities will help amplify our voice and slow the tide of the oncoming stroke tsunami.”

David Halford, Chief Executive of Stroke Central is now the Regional Manager of Stroke Central, and says that, “we are excited to join forces with the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand in the battle against stroke.

“This change will come with many benefits for our clients, while allowing us to maintain our local workforce, services, and community connections.

“We will continue to provide the same high standard of service, alongside new health promotion and stroke prevention services, including free blood pressure checks, educational resources, and online and in-person support for stroke survivors and their whānau.

“Both our organisations will be stronger together in the fight to reduce the harm from Aotearoa’s leading cause of adult disability.”

Meeting the needs of the stroke-affected community of Aotearoa

The Stroke Foundation is New Zealand’s national stroke prevention and recovery charity. For more than 40 years, we have worked to prevent stroke and help survivors access the support they need to live their best possible life after their stroke.

These services include:

  • Community Stroke Advisors who support stroke survivors and their whānau in communities across the country.
  • Return-to-Work Advisors who help clients return to work after their stroke, working with employers and individuals to develop a practical plan.
  • Health promotion initiatives including important healthy messages, campaigns, and specific trade-based initiatives targeted at high-risk groups.
  • Stroke prevention and ‘life after stroke’ resources, including information to help young people, whānau, and carers navigate the challenges of looking after a loved one after a stroke.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Stroke Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Greens Plan To Help Renters

One of the best things about the Greens plan to cap rent increases at 3% annually is that it spreads around some of the pain of the Reserve Bank’s brutal response to inflation. The relentless jacking up of interest rates has targeted vulnerable groups (the young, the poor, renters, middle income earners with mortgages) who continue to bear almost all the pain.

Meanwhile, the wealthy and the mortgage-free have simply gone on their merry spending ways and their overseas trips, regardless. More



 
 
Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

Charlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 