Five Youths Arrested For Napier Burglary

Overnight Police in Hawke’s Bay arrested five young people after a stolen vehicle that had been used in a burglary the previous night was spotted by a patrol in central Napier.

Police say that the driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to flee before it was successfully brought to a stop through the deployment of tyre spikes.

The group then fled the scene on foot before being arrested.

Police allege that the group were responsible for breaking into a store on Marine Parade, Napier during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Some of the group were interviewed and police allege that they were out to commit further burglaries.

“Our community deserves to conduct their lawful business without the threat of being a victim of crime. We’re all in a tough spot with rising costs, and the impact of natural disasters,” says Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, Hawke’s Bay Area Commander.

“I commend our staff for their actions and I thank our community for supporting Police.”

Five youths aged 11 – 14 years will face further enforcement action for a number of alleged offences.



