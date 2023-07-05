The Annual Operation To Keep The Roads Safe At Southern’s Ski Fields A Huge Success.

Operation Hannah focuses on heavy vehicle operators and passenger service vehicles in and around the Southern ski fields, with a focus on vehicle safety compliance, prevention and education. Members of Southern’s Commercial Vehicle Safety Team (CVST), and Road Policing staff headed into ski fields and their surrounds to carry out this important work.

Senior Sergeant Hugh Tait oversaw the Southern District approach to the operation, which was planned to coincide with the start of both the Australian and New Zealand school holidays, with increased numbers of people in the area keen to get stuck into some winter fun.

"The ski fields have been working hard to provide the experience people are looking for on the slopes," says Hugh, "and the Police operation is to ensure everyone gets there and back safely.”

This has kept the Southern Op Hannah team extremely busy with over 120 commercial vehicles, including buses and taxis, checked over the weekend across the district.

"It was very pleasing to record that there were no major safety issues found with the vehicles, with minor issues easily fixed at the roadside," says Hugh.

“It's a credit to the industry that they have taken the safety messages seriously and understand the responsibility in transporting people to and from the ski fields in difficult alpine roads and conditions.”

They were also assisting Otago Lakes Central Police staff with alcohol checkpoints across the district to reinforce the drink driving message with all drivers.

Over 260 drivers were tested during the weekend, with two drivers processed for alcohol breaches. Both were within the 250-400mcg range and received a $200 ticket and 50 demerit points.

While pleased with the progress made in the days during the operation, Hugh says this work will be ongoing during the season.

“We’ll definitely continue to be vigilant and visible in and around ski fields to make sure everyone can get to and from the fields safely to have a great time, and then make it home safely.”

© Scoop Media

