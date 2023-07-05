Blockbusted: Police Make Arrest Over Stolen Lego

Police have unexpectedly discovered an ‘underground Legoland’ in the heart of Browns Bay after connecting the pieces following a number of thefts spanning three months.

Police have been building their case against the alleged offender, a 39-year-old man, since the thefts began in April, and recovered numerous stolen Lego sets after executing a search warrant at a property in East Coast Road last week.

Waitematā East Area Commander, Inspector Stefan Sagar says the man has stolen a large number of Lego sets from a large retailer in Albany between 27 April and 1 June.

“Police want to reassure our local retailers that we are working hard to hold these offenders to account, and this is another example of our staff responding and apprehending those who are committing offending against businesses in our communities.”

The man is now facing a charge in relation to the 26 incidents of theft.

He will appear in North Shore District Court at a later date.

Inspector Sagar says Police are continuing to work alongside our partners to reduce harm on our town centres and retailers, and we encourage anyone who has been the victim of dishonesty offending to contact Police and report it as soon as possible.

Suspicious activity can be reported to Police on 111 if it is happening now or 105 after the fact.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

© Scoop Media

