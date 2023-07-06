New Tech Hub Receives $578,000 Boost

Marlborough’s new technology and innovation hub, upstairs in Scott Street, Blenheim, has received a huge boost from the Government’s $200 million Kānoa fund.

Mark Unwin and Dorien Vermaas from Council’s Economic Development team are the drivers behind Marlborough’s new tech hub

Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced the $578,000 grant at last Friday’s official naming of Te Kahu o Waipuna, the new Marlborough library and art gallery. The Kānoa investment fund supports regions to achieve their economic potential.

Acting Mayor David Croad said the hub, due to open later this year, aimed to foster start-ups and boost the agritech sector, increase productivity and enhance local investment opportunities for entrepreneurs.

“It will bring start ups and entrepreneurs into Scott Street which will increase the vibrancy and vitality of the town,” he said. “The region’s business ecosystem needs a place where innovative companies and corporates can meet with aspiring entrepreneurs, scientists, technologists, investors and business support providers. It's very exciting that we've now reached this stage after two years of prep work.”

Council’s Economic Development team spent time researching other models that serve as centres of innovation supporting local industry around New Zealand. The hub aims to help businesses create more value in Marlborough’s agritech sectors, support startups working on wellbeing and sustainability and create investment opportunity and highly paid jobs in the region.

Base funding came from Government’s Better Off Funding, with Council approving additional budget to develop the tech and innovation ecosystem in Marlborough in the 2021/2031 Long Term Plan.

Sepuloni said the establishment of the tech and innovation hub would enable Marlborough businesses to build connections and work together with industry researchers and central government.

“It aims to support new businesses to collaborate and develop high paid employment in Marlborough,” she says. “The investment not only brings creative returns but also financial ones.”

The Kānoa funding will enable Council to extend the scope of its original project, enhance the fitout, add a prototyping room with additional technology facilities and increase the activation programme, Mr Croad said.

“The next step is to work with contractors to complete the fitout, run the hub and manage tenancies for the co-working and meeting space,” he said.

“There is already steady interest from potential tenants and groups looking to hold events in the new space and we can’t wait to see this long-planned project come to life,” he said.

