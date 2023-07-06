UPDATE - Serious Crash, Ngāhinapōuri - Waikato

One person has died following a crash, involving three vehicles, in

Ngāhinapōuri earlier this afternoon.

Police responded to the crash, involving a truck and two other vehicles, on

State Highway 39 at around 3.20pm.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

Three others received serious injuries in the crash.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area or to expect delays.

© Scoop Media

