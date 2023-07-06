UPDATE - Serious Crash, Ngāhinapōuri - Waikato
Thursday, 6 July 2023, 7:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash, involving three
vehicles, in
Ngāhinapōuri earlier this
afternoon.
Police responded to the crash, involving a
truck and two other vehicles, on
State Highway 39 at
around 3.20pm.
Sadly, one person died at the
scene.
Three others received serious injuries in the
crash.
The road remains closed and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are asked to continue to avoid the
area or to expect
delays.
