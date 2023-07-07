Cameron Road Reduced To One-way Near Tauranga Hospital This Weekend

Cameron Road between Fifteenth Avenue and 17th Avenue will be reduced to one-way traffic this weekendto install the traffic signal ducting for a new pedestrian crossing.

The work, located near Tauranga Hospital, is part of the Building our future – Cameron Road, Te Papa project and takes effectfrom 6am, Saturday 8 July to 6am, Monday 10 July. This work was postponed from the weekend of 23-24 June due to a heavy rain watch.

Initially, southbound traffic will be diverted along Fifteenth Avenue, Fraser Street and 17th Avenue. As work progresses across Cameron Road, the southbound lanes will re-open and northbound traffic will be diverted along 17th Avenue, Fraser Street and Fifteenth Avenue.

Local residents will still have vehicle access. Pedestrian and cyclist access, and access to businesses in the area will be maintained at all times; please follow the directional signage.

Buses will also follow the detours and bus stops within the Fifteenth Avenue to 17th Avenue closure area will be marked as closed.

This work is weather dependent and if not completed this weekend, will continue on the weekend of Saturday 28 July with the same detours in place.

Tauranga City Council and the Cameron Road Joint Venture thank you for your patience and understanding while we carry out this essential work.

For more information about the Building our future – Cameron Road, Te Papa project, including road closures, visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/cameronroad

