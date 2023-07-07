Winter Highways: Northland Drivers Urged To Take Care

With heavy rain expected to hit the Northland region, Waka Kotahi is reminding drivers to be ready for winter weather if travelling in coming days.

As we head into the second weekend of school holidays, more people are likely to be on the road so it’s important to drive to the conditions.

This means slowing down, increasing following distances, switching headlights on, and watching for flooding and other debris on the road.

While Waka Kotahi contractors have comprehensive winter maintenance plans in place, they rely upon road users driving to the conditions. Slow down if the road is wet and avoid sudden braking.

Our contractors will have teams onsite monitoring conditions and ready to respond if needed.

Bad weather can see state highways closed at short notice. Drivers are encouraged to check the very latest weather conditions before they travel.

People should continue to keep an eye on the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website for the latest information on road conditions.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

