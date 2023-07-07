Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Independent Report Into Muriwai Firefighters’ Fatalities

Friday, 7 July 2023, 11:50 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Following the deaths of two Fire and Emergency volunteer firefighters, Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg, in February 2023, Fire and Emergency commissioned an independent investigation to identify all the factors that contributed to this tragic event.

"Fire and Emergency is a close whānau and this continues to be an awful reminder of the risks our firefighters can be exposed to on any given day," says Fire and Emergency New Zealand Chief Executive Kerry Gregory.

"This investigation was not conducted to attribute fault, blame or liability for what happened. It was undertaken to ensure Fire and Emergency can learn from this catastrophic event and to reduce the risk of something like this happening in the future," he says.

The investigation has now been completed and a copy of the report has been published on the Fire and Emergency website.

The report makes four recommendations. In summary these focus on raising awareness and knowledge of hazards like landslides and reviewing aspects of our critical risk management programme.

Kerry Gregory says work is already underway to address them. Some of this work was underway prior to this event and has now been completed:

- We have completed a review of our risk management standard, which we had started in October last year, aligning it to the ISO standard mentioned.

- A national safety notice has been issued providing advice about safety around landslides and land subsidence to operational personnel.

- Learning modules are being developed for slip awareness and considerations to be taken when responding to land slips.

- We are increasing our national Urban Search and Rescue response capability by providing more training and equipment to districts and Brigades in areas with greater potential for earthquakes and landslides.

- We have initiated a review of our approach to critical risk management.

Kerry Gregory says as adverse events like Cyclone Gabrielle become more common and unpredictable.

"We need to be more agile, adapting our knowledge and training as the types of emergencies we respond to change," he says.

"We would like to pass on our thanks to the two investigators who undertook this investigation for Fire and Emergency. This was a tragic event, and both took great care when speaking with those directly involved, while ensuring a thorough investigation was completed.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Dave and Craig’s whānau and friends, our Muriwai Brigade, the Muriwai community and those who were involved in the search and rescue operation, as you continue to grieve your loss."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies.


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More

Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More


Charlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 