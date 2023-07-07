Fatal Water-related Incident, Titahi Bay
Friday, 7 July 2023, 3:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a water-related incident in
Titahi Bay this morning.
Emergency services responded
at around 9.35am.
Sadly, the person died at the
scene.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
