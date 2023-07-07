Waikato Waahine Celebrated Ahead Of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

Hamilton Kirikiriroa, proud Host City for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ has recently launched their Girls With Goals campaign.

To showcase and celebrate the strengths and achievements of local Waikato waahine, 11 inspirational women have been chosen to share their stories and goals.

The aim of the campaign is to promote gender equality, diversity and inclusion with the hope of inspiring others to create and smash their goals. The achievements of these women will be shared through public displays of empowerment with a citywide dressing leading up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

The stories of the first XI will be hard to miss with vibrant artwork and mesmerising images. The 11 ‘goals’ will be proudly placed in Garden Place, surrounding a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ inspired structure with LED elements, for a beautiful day and night-time attraction from 7 July – 10 August.

Girls With Goals

As a cultural educator, Landy Tyrell Nonoa, Co-Founder and Director of Talents of the Pacific Academy (TOPA) represents a strong sense of cultural identity. The Samoan way is to give service without expecting rewards in return. Landy lives her beliefs and her culture. She is a role model and inspiration for the community.

“My goal is to create a lasting legacy of appreciation, love and respect for Pasifika cultures with the students I teach and with the communities I serve.”

Co-Founder and Head Coach for Special Olympics, Shelley Blair sets an example through relationship-building and mentorship, transforming lives, inspiring others to join her cause, and making a profound impact on the Waikato community.

“My goal is to empower people with disabilities to be able to be active participants in sports of their choice, while also raising awareness about disability within the community."

Katherine Winitana is an opera singer achieving significant success in the Waikato. During her post-graduate gap year, she worked for Project Prima Volta, a youth initiative group that uses the power of music to bring kids together, and this experience sparked her interest in opera.

“As an artist, my ultimate goal is to weave together my Maaori heritage with my music and compositions.”

The full line up of Girls With Goals can be found at girlswithgoals.co.nz. The 11 women featured are only a few of many who have positively impacted and inspired our community. What’s your goal?

This campaign is funded by Government of Internal Affairs - Hine te Hiringa Fund, which aims to support regionally led programmes to celebrate and empower women and girls during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

Five group matches will head to Hamilton's Waikato Stadium during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™, kicking off with the Group C battle between Zambia and 2011 champions Japan on the 22 July. More information can be found at hamiltonhostcity.co.nz.

Photo credit: Sophie-Miya Smith

