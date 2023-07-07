A Barking Good Result – Buddy’s Been Found
Friday, 7 July 2023, 5:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police received a report yesterday evening of a dog
having been stolen from a
Woolston rescue
shelter.
Thanks to excellent CCTV footage provided by
the shelter, a suspect and
vehicle of interest were
identified.
After further enquiries, and with the
assistance of Timaru District Council
Animal Officers,
Buddy was found safe and well following a search warrant
in
Timaru today.
A 47-year-old man has been charged
with burglary and is due to appear in
Timaru District
Court on Tuesday 11 July.
Buddy remains in the hands
of the Timaru District Council for return to
Christchurch
at the soonest opportunity – hopefully after a good feed
of
dog biscuits.
We wish Buddy all the best with
his scheduled surgery, and hope that he soon
finds his
fur-ever
home.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More