Te Āti Awa Mourns Loss Of Revered Leader Taniwha. Dr. Ihakara Porutu Puketapu

Friday, 7 July 2023, 7:08 pm
Press Release: Te Ati Awa ki Whakarongotai Charitable Trust

Aotearoa has lost one of its great leaders with the passing of Taniwha. Dr. Ihakara Porutu Puketapu – a relentless champion for Māori development.

Born in Waiwhetu and known as Kara Puketapu, he was a Rangatira among his iwi of Te Āti Awa, adviser to the Kiingitanga, senior public servant, Māori All Black, and a leading figure in Te Ao Māori.

Having previously declined national honours, Kara was humbled to become the first recipient of the prestigious Order of the Taniwha in recognition of his lifelong commitment to advancing the rights and wellbeing of Māori communities. In 2002 Kara received an honorary doctorate in laws from the University of Victoria in recognition of his lifetime contribution to the development of opportunities for Māori

From his early success as dux and head prefect at Wellington Technical College, Kara graduated with a Degree in Geography and Education from Victoria University and studied a Master of Urban ecology at the University of Chicago as a Harkness Fellow and undertook PHD papers in cultural anthropology at the University of New Mexico.

From 1973-75, Kara Puketapu was appointed Chief Administration Officer with Foreign Affairs and posted to New Zealand House in London, UK. A highlight for Kara of that posting was delivering the final valedictory oration in Westminster Abbey, London following the death of the then Prime Minister, Norman Kirk.

As Secretary of Māori Affairs and Māori Trustee, Kara played a pivotal role in transforming the department's approach of empowering Māori development, and addressing the challenges faced by Māori in urban environments under the kaupapa of Tū Tāngata.

With his leadership, the Department established Kōkiri throughout the country, which ignited the flame of cultural and economic aspirations from the grassroots, challenging New Zealand to move away from the tradition top-down approaches to Māori economic development.

The influence Kara had extended beyond policy and bureaucracy. He helped establish the Kōhanga Reo movement, a ground-breaking initiative to revitalise Māori language and culture. Recognising the importance of whānau involvement, Kara ensured that Kōhanga Reo would become a haven for whānau and tamariki to reclaim their ancestral heritage and language.

Kara passionately endorsed and actively contributed to the development of the Mātua Whāngai approach, which aimed to provide care for tamariki within the care system. This approach mirrored his unwavering commitment to the principle that every child should have the opportunity to flourish within the nurturing embrace of their whānau and cultural heritage.

A visionary leader, Kara showcased Māori culture on the global stage as Chair of Te Māori, an international exhibition of Māori art, which captivated audiences worldwide. His dedication and love for Māori arts and culture resonated throughout the historic exhibition, etching his name in the annals of history.

Kara also served as a Director on the Board of Governors for nine (9) years at the East West Center in Hawaii where he actively progressed the advancement of peace and prosperity throughout the Asia Pacific region. To this day, Kara, his whānau and Te Āti Awa hold a strong relationship with Hawaii and the East West Center.

Beyond his remarkable professional achievements, Kara stood tall as an esteemed member of Te Āti Awa, assuming the role of CEO for Te Āti Awa Runanga. Driven by his deep love for community, he played an instrumental part in the establishment and growth of the primary health organisation for his iwi, ensuring access to quality healthcare for his people. He also contributed to Atiawa Toa FM radio, amplifying the voices and stories of his community.

The dedication that Kara had to community went far beyond institutions and organisations, making him a truly inspiring figure in the Wainuiomata community. A passionate pig hunter, farmer and diver, it was not uncommon to find Kara diving at the Wainuiomata Coast or working in the paddocks and hunting in the hills behind his beloved whanau homestead, in Wainuiomata. As a patron of the Wainuiomata Marae, he served as a guiding light, providing support and encouragement to those around him.

Kara was also a Patron of the Super Māori Fallus who were the founders of the White and Green Ribbon Riders kaupapa.

As a patron of the Wainuiomata Rugby League club, Kara actively contributed to the development of Rugby League by coaching aspiring athletes and instilling in them a deep sense of cultural pride. Through his efforts, Kara fostered a strong sense of unity and belonging within the community, leading the team to victory in multiple championships, including the prestigious Lion Red Cup. Kara played Rugby for the Petone Rugby Club, a Māori All Black and a member of the Wellington Rugby Football Team that won the Ranfurly Shield in 1956.

In recognition of his contribution to Sport, Kara was the recipient for Exceptional Service to Hutt Valley Sports 2023 at the recent Hutt Valley Sports Awards.

The passing of Taniwha. Dr. Ihakara Porutu Puketapu casts a long shadow upon Te Āti Awa, Te Ao Māori, and the wider New Zealand community, leaving an irreplaceable void in our collective hearts. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, guiding us as we strive unwaveringly for the advancement of Māori aspirations and the wellbeing of our communities.

Te Āti Awa extends its deepest condolences to the Puketapu whānau, friends, and all those who have been touched by the extraordinary tapestry of his life. In this time of mourning, may his indomitable spirit guide us as we carry forward his legacy of cultural renaissance, community empowerment, and economic development.

Kara will lie in state at his cherished Waiwhetu Marae from 9 July 2023 to 11 July 2023 and will be buried at his homestead of Taumairangi in Wainuiomata.

Whai kororia ki te rūnga rawa, moungarongo ki runga i te whenua, whakāro pai ki ngā tāngata kātoa

