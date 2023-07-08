Suspicious Death, Titahi Bay
Saturday, 8 July 2023, 5:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
07 July
Police are in attendance at a Titahi Bay address
where a man has been found
deceased.
Officers were
called to Owhiti Street shortly before 6pm.
The death is
currently being treated as suspicious, and Police are
making
further inquiries at the address.
There are
cordons in place while officers work at the scene, and these
will
remain overnight.
The scene examination is
expected to continue into
tomorrow.
