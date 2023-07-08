Suspicious Death, Titahi Bay

07 July

Police are in attendance at a Titahi Bay address where a man has been found

deceased.

Officers were called to Owhiti Street shortly before 6pm.

The death is currently being treated as suspicious, and Police are making

further inquiries at the address.

There are cordons in place while officers work at the scene, and these will

remain overnight.

The scene examination is expected to continue into tomorrow.

