Leading Justice Campaign Group Calls For End To ‘Tough On Crime’ “Posturing”

A leading justice advocacy organisation is launching a campaign today, calling for an end to ‘tough on crime’ “posturing” and advocating for a more “responsible approach”.

People Against Prisons Aotearoa, which led a successful ‘Arms Down’ campaign against the arming of police in 2020, is convening a digital meeting of justice advocates to send a message to politicians in the lead-up to the election: ‘Care not Cages’.

Speakers at the meeting include lawyer and activist Julia Whaipooti, JustSpeak executive director Aphiphany Forward-Taua, and advocate Awatea Mita, who was formerly incarcerated.

“Politicians compete to see who can sound the toughest on crime every election, but we’ve had decades of ‘tough on crime’ posturing and we can see it doesn’t work,” says People Against Prisons spokesperson Emmy Rākete.

“Care Not Cages is our call for politicians to implement responsible approaches that hold those who have caused harm to account, allows those who have been harmed to heal, and enables all of us to thrive,” adds Rākete.

The Care Not Cages campaign calls on the Government to implement all 12 recommendations of its Turuki! Turuki! report. That report was produced by the government’s own appointed Te Uepū Hāpai i te Ora / Safe and Effective Justice Advisory Group in 2019, chaired by former National MP, the late Chester Borrows.

The report called for “a fundamental reshaping of Aotearoa New Zealand’s justice system to one which prevents harm, addresses its causes, and promotes healing and restoration among individuals and communities”.

“New Zealanders want practical solutions to social problems, not jackboots and pepper spray,” says Rākete.

“Tough on crime has only increased community harms, and Māori communities bear the burden. Non-custodial alternatives are gaining global acknowledgement and must be supported by providing communities with resources to address poverty, access to health, secure housing, and employment.” says Awatea Mita.

The Care not Cages campaign will also shortly publish an open letter to politicians detailing steps that could be taken as part of a more responsible approach to justice.

