Second Phase Of Mangawhai Shared Path Nears Completion

Progress has been tracking well on the second phase of the Mangawhai shared path, with the boardwalk section now stretching right across the water by the causeway.

Donning high vis, Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson, Kaipara District Council Deputy Mayor Jonathan Larsen and former minister for Regional Economic Development Shane Jones visited the construction site earlier this week to view the progress in person.

Mayor Jepson was excited to see the 3.5m wide boardwalk coming to life and grateful for external funding that will connect the Mangawhai community together and support different ways to get around.

“This is an amazing council facility which would not have been possible without funding from the NZ Transport Agency as well as $2.4 million from the Infrastructure Reference Group Programme through Kānoa. We are grateful to former Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones for making this happen for our community.”

Shane Jones said that “it is a red-letter day for Mangawhai, a growing community that will definitely be boosted by the shared pathway. Both young and old will equally benefit.”

Fulton Hogan, the physical works contractor, is now completing the ends of the boardwalk, and the central section around the fishing platform. Recently, the two ever present barges enlisted to ram piles and other structural parts of the boardwalk signed off for the last time. Works are expected to finish and the second phase of the shared path be open for public use in the first part of August 2023.

The shared path project is being completed in stages. Phase one of the shared path was completed in 2022 and includes the sections from ITM down to Estuary Drive, as well as the work in the village (roundabouts and associated streetscaping). Phase Two includes the shared path sections on either side of the causeway, and the boardwalk over the causeway. Phase Three is expected to start October/November 2023 and includes the shared path section from Mangawhai Central to the village and from Mangawhai ITM to Wood Street (this section starting later in 2024).

