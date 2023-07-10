Waikato Police Arrest Eight Youths Following Ram Raid

Police have arrested eight youths following a ram raid at a service station in Hinuera this morning.

Police were alerted to the ram raid involving two vehicles at 6.45am.

A short time later an officer spotted the vehicles travelling on State Highway 27 towards Waharoa.

Road spikes were deployed near Tatuanui township and the two cars came to a stop without incident.

A significant amount of stolen property was recovered from the two vehicles.

Five males and three females – aged between 14 and 16 – will be appearing in Youth Court in the coming days.

“This was outstanding work by our staff,” says Inspector Mike Henwood, Eastern Waikato Area Commander.

“Not only were they able to apprehend a large group of offenders almost immediately following the burglary, they have also recovered stolen property which can now be returned to its rightful owners.”

