Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

Monday, 10 July 2023, 11:20 am
Press Release: Imperial Brands

Independent research from KPMG LLP in the UK has found the black market’s share of smoked tobacco in New Zealand has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked. This is an increase from 11.5% in 2019.

The growth in share of illicit tobacco comes despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%.

If traded legally, the Government would have received approximately $247.8 million in excise tax.

Imperial Brands Market Manager New Zealand and Pacific Islands, Brad Topp, said the illicit tobacco market was a problem that could not be simply wished away.

“There is money to be made from illegal tobacco. The cost of cigarettes in New Zealand can be up to 8 times higher than that of China or Korea, so importers have seen big margins while undercutting the prices at the counter.

“This should be of grave concern to government, public health and enforcement officials. There are 167 tonnes of tobacco being smoked that is untaxed and outside the regulatory and public health systems.

“The tobacco black market is a very large trade, pretending it doesn’t exist is not sound, evidence-based policy.”

Mr Topp said Customs New Zealand had made a number of significant seizures in recent years, but it was not sufficiently supported with resourcing and policy commitment.

“Customs do an excellent job with what little help they have. We work with them closely, including sharing these reports, to assist with their surveillance of the illicit tobacco trade.

“However, our view is that New Zealand will never get on top of the black market problem unless it commits resources into both the demand and enforcement sides.

“For example, the penalties and sentencing regime for trade in illicit tobacco are not a sufficient deterrent for criminal networks. Supply of Class A drugs is punishable by a maximum life sentence while the importation of illicit tobacco, which can be far more lucrative, is limited to a five-year sentence.

“A national illicit tobacco policy would recognise that illicit tobacco is a crime issue and give law enforcement agencies adequate powers to deal with the type of criminals who control the industry.

“These laws should be enforced by a multi-agency taskforce to successfully track, intercept, and prosecute participants in the illicit tobacco supply chain.”

Mr Topp said Australia implemented a number of worthwhile initiatives in recent years but the slowness to act has failed to stem the growth and sophistication of the trade.

In 2018, a multi-agency Illicit Tobacco Taskforce (ITTF) was launched in Australia to target and dismantle organised crime syndicates operating in the illicit tobacco trade. The ITTF combines the powers and expertise of the Australian Border Force and Department of Home Affairs with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) and other government organisations.

The Australian Government also increased criminal penalties to establish a stronger deterrence to illicit trade activity. Custodial sentences were raised to up to 10 years and fines were raised to up to five times the evaded excise value.

“New Zealand can still avoid the Australian experience if it acts decisively.

“It is in New Zealand’s interest to avoid the problems a black market brings and keep New Zealand smokers operating inside a legal, regulated system for tobacco control.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Imperial Brands on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More


Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 