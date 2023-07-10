The Clock Is Ticking To Have Your Say On NPDC’s 10-year Work Programme

The clock is ticking with just a few more days to have your say on NPDC’s next 10 year-year work programme.

NPDC has a $3 billion budget and manages $4 billion in assets and we keen to get residents’ thoughts on key topics as we develop our next draft 10-year Plan.

We’re wanting your feedback on the five big challenges facing the District:

Wild Weather.

Should it play a bigger role in housing?

Keeping Taranaki’s economy pumping.

Keeping rates real.

What’s the gameplan for the Tūparikino Active Community Hub?

Global financial pressures caused by Covid, international supply chain issues, skills shortages and war in Europe are squeezing us all at the supermarket checkout and the petrol pump.

Those pressures are also hitting councils hard with increased costs, so we are we’re crunching the numbers to see what we can deliver for our residents.

But what have we overlooked? Are we focusing on wants rather than needs? Are we even on the right track?

Give us hand and complete our short survey online here and go into the draw to win one of five $300 shopping vouchers.

Feedback closes at midnight, Wednesday 12 July.

