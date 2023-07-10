Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Coast Art Trail Welcomes 24 New Artists For 2023

Monday, 10 July 2023, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kāpiti Coast Art Trail is delighted to welcome 24 artists who are new to the event in 2023, which will be held over the first two weekends in November.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says the mix of new participants along with old favourites keeps the Art Trail fresh and exciting, especially for the ‘super fans’ who return to follow the trail year after year.

“I’m constantly amazed at the incredible talent we have on the Kāpiti Coast. This year we have more than 125 local artists working in studios and shared spaces. When we add those in our 13 galleries, it means there are more than 300 artists represented across the district. They all live and create right here on the Coast and contribute to the vibrancy of our diverse communities.

“Many of our artists are award winning, but we also have emerging talent that will be ones to watch,” Mayor Holborow says.

The new participants range from first-time exhibitors to master craftspeople, and reflect the diverse media found in the rest of the Art Trail.

“This year you can see a wide variety of art forms including paintings, prints, photography, sculpture, woodturning, jewellery, and weaving. Our artists are working in many different media including oils, acrylics, watercolour, ceramics, metal, fibre and textiles, glass, wood, resin and more. There really is something for everyone,” Mayor Holborow said.

Visit the Art Trail website at www.kapiticoastarttrail.co.nz to see what’s on offer. You can filter your selection by either location or artist’s medium. You can also search for your favourite artists by name or studio.

The website enables you to create your own trail, based on your preferences. Simply choose the artists you like the look of, add them to your favourites, then send your curated list to your inbox, including artist details and addresses.

Our new artists are marked on our website with a flag icon. Have a look today and start planning your trail.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More


Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 