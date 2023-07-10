Kāpiti Coast Art Trail Welcomes 24 New Artists For 2023

The Kāpiti Coast Art Trail is delighted to welcome 24 artists who are new to the event in 2023, which will be held over the first two weekends in November.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says the mix of new participants along with old favourites keeps the Art Trail fresh and exciting, especially for the ‘super fans’ who return to follow the trail year after year.

“I’m constantly amazed at the incredible talent we have on the Kāpiti Coast. This year we have more than 125 local artists working in studios and shared spaces. When we add those in our 13 galleries, it means there are more than 300 artists represented across the district. They all live and create right here on the Coast and contribute to the vibrancy of our diverse communities.

“Many of our artists are award winning, but we also have emerging talent that will be ones to watch,” Mayor Holborow says.

The new participants range from first-time exhibitors to master craftspeople, and reflect the diverse media found in the rest of the Art Trail.

“This year you can see a wide variety of art forms including paintings, prints, photography, sculpture, woodturning, jewellery, and weaving. Our artists are working in many different media including oils, acrylics, watercolour, ceramics, metal, fibre and textiles, glass, wood, resin and more. There really is something for everyone,” Mayor Holborow said.

Visit the Art Trail website at www.kapiticoastarttrail.co.nz to see what’s on offer. You can filter your selection by either location or artist’s medium. You can also search for your favourite artists by name or studio.

The website enables you to create your own trail, based on your preferences. Simply choose the artists you like the look of, add them to your favourites, then send your curated list to your inbox, including artist details and addresses.

Our new artists are marked on our website with a flag icon. Have a look today and start planning your trail.

© Scoop Media

