Accord First Step In Development Of Biodiversity Strategy

Waikato Regional Council will progress a Waikato Biodiversity Accord with partner agencies and iwi to commit working together on a regional biodiversity strategy to address biodiversity loss.

Specialist Policy Advisor Judy van Rossem told the Strategy and Policy Committee there was a pending statutory requirement for regional councils to develop a regional biodiversity strategy once the National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB) became gazetted, and an accord would allow conversations to start early about the best way forward.

The accord is intended to be a high-level agreement between the council, territorial authorities, Department of Conservation, Ministry for Primary Industries, QEII National Trust and iwi. It will contain a purpose, objectives and a statement of commitment and it will be a living document that will be regularly reviewed.

“By forming an accord and having conversations early, we will be able to start identifying issues in the Waikato and planning for the engagement side of the strategy,” said Ms van Rossem.

“Regional biodiversity strategies have been identified in the draft NPSIB as an important tool to develop a shared vision and objectives for indigenous biodiversity management at the regional level.”

Committee chair Warren Maher says forming the accord was an important step in developing a regional biodiversity strategy.

“It also means that by having all the stakeholders around the table working towards the same biodiversity goals, we’ll be having the important conversation around the funding of any initiatives.”

Having a regional biodiversity accord and a biodiversity strategy are goals in the council’s current Strategic Direction.

© Scoop Media

