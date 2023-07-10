Police monitoring gang movements in Counties Manukau

Inspector Rakana Cook, Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager:

Police are aware and monitoring the movements of gang members through Counties Manukau this morning as part of funeral proceedings.

The large gathering of bikes and vehicles is affecting parts of the Southern Motorway, and are expected to continue through to Manukau.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible, or expect potential delays.

We have clear expectations around how we expect those involved to behave, and will respond to any issues that may arise.

We encourage anyone who is concerned about their safety in regards to the gathering, or who witness illegal behaviour happening now, to please call 111 immediately.

To report or send in any footage of the group causing concern, we encourage you to file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

