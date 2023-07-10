Waitematā Police investigating kidnapping, warrant to arrest issued

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an offender in connection to a kidnapping that has unfolded in recent weeks.

Enquiries have been underway since a missing person’s report was first made to Police on Tuesday 27 June.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland, Waitematā CIB, says the initial report raised concerns and an investigation was commenced.

The victim’s safety has been front of mind for the investigation team throughout.

“Our enquiries have since established the victim was taken by a group of offenders from an address in Birkenhead on Wednesday 12 June.

“We believe she was then transported to an address in West Auckland where she has been subjected to numerous assaults, before being taken to Northland,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Poland.

Meanwhile, Police across the Waitematā and Northland Districts have conducting enquires to locate the victim and executed several search warrants in relation to this investigation last week.

On 6 July, the woman escaped from a vehicle parked in Tikipunga, Whangārei, and sought help from a nearby ambulance.

“The victim received medical attention for her injuries. While these were not life threatening, she has been subjected to a horrific ordeal,” Detective Senior Sergeant Poland says.

Further search warrants were executed at two addresses in Whangārei on Thursday last week and a scene examination continued on Friday 7 June, where a firearm was located at one of the addresses.

Enquires are continuing to hold those responsible for this offending to account for their actions.

Police acknowledge this is a confronting incident and members of the public will understandably be feeling concerned by what has occurred, however Police do not believe this was a random incident.

“Support is in place for the victim however we must stress the importance of her safety – and as such we are not in a position to release further details around her identity at this stage,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Poland.

“We ask media who already have details to please consider the impact this has had on her and her family.”

HAVE YOU SEEN CARLOS HARRIS?

Police are seeking the whereabouts of 33-year-old Carlos Harris, who has a warrant for his arrest in relation to this matter.

He also goes by the name of ‘C-Los Duzit’.

Harris is a patched member of the Nomads Gang and he should not be approached – anyone who sights him should contact 111 immediately.

He has distinctive tattoos on both his head and cheeks.

We would like to remind the public that anyone harbouring this offender may also face charges.

Anyone with further information about this matter or the location of Harris is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 230628/4378.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

As the investigation is ongoing, Police cannot rule out further arrests or charges.

