What Matters Most In Ruawai

Monday, 10 July 2023, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

The Ruawai community have identified that flood protection, people, whānau, environment, cultural connection, local businesses and farming are the things they really care about.

These themes came through loud and clear in a recent survey by the Ruawai Adaptive Pathways Community Panel. When asked about specific locations, wharfs, shops and businesses, schools and homes topped the list, followed by the stopbanks, the domain and river.

Led by Co-Chairs Matua Ben Hita and Anna Curnow, the Panel is using the community’s feedback to guide a plan to help Ruawai prepare for and respond to increasing risks caused by the changing climate.

Co-Chair Anna Curnow says the Panel weren’t surprised at the survey results. “The Panel is made up of Ruawai residents and we already knew Ruawai is a strong and close community. The survey results reflected this. This data really confirms the Panel’s assumptions. Now we can focus on making sure the plan addresses what matters most to the community.”

The survey also looked at the Ruawai community’s tolerance for certain risks. Respondents indicated how often they would put up with particular hazard events, for example how often they would tolerate their section or home flooding.

The Panel will now move from thinking about ‘what matters most’ to planning ‘what can we do it about’. They will confirm community risk thresholds based on the survey results and start looking at what they can do to adapt when these thresholds are reached.

At the June council meeting, Council confirmed Te Moananui o Kaipara Councillor Paniora as an Elected Member observer on the Panel, joining Otamatea Ward Elected Member observers, Councillor Vincent and Councillor Manderson. The community values and pathways objectives that the Panel have agreed (based on the survey results) will be presented to Council at the July meeting for consideration and decision.

About the project

The Ruawai Adaptive Pathways Community Panel is working with Kaipara District Council on a plan to prepare for, and respond to increasing coastal hazards, flood hazards and sea level rise.

You can read more about the project and sign up to receive email updates on the Ruawai Adaptive Pathways website: www.kaipara.govt.nz/adaptive-pathways

